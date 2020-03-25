Local distillery Calwise Spirits Co. making hand sanitizer; taking orders from first responders

Community assistance

Supplies needed to continue producing hand-sanitizer are hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, large bottles and other containers for packaging. To donate, contact Aaron Bergh at sanitizer@calwisespirits.com

First responders, government agencies and charities in need of hand sanitizer also can contact Bergh at sanitizer@calwisespirits.com. Current pricing based on existing supply is $15 per gallon.

For more information, call 805-443-9226 or visit www.calwisespirits.com