You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc celebrates relaunching of outdoor market on Saturday

Lompoc celebrates relaunching of outdoor market on Saturday

Locals on Saturday returned to a familiar part of town to celebrate the relaunching of Lompoc's outdoor market nearly seven years after the city's swap meet was eliminated due to operational inefficiencies.

Several vendors set up at booths in the Chamber of Commerce downtown parking lot, where they welcomed eager visitors both big and small who perused items that included specialty goods, toys, local produce, and arts and crafts. 

Lompoc Recreation Division organized and registered all featured vendors over the course of several months leading up to the market's debut, as outlined in January by lead coordinator and Lompoc Recreation manager Mario Guerrero Jr.

In vowing to redesign the event, Guerrero discussed the city's efforts to provide more oversight and regulation for the event now dubbed the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.

The market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave. in the parking lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street. 

All marketgoers and vendors are required to wear mask and practice social distancing in adherence to Public Health COVID-19 safety protocols.

To inquire about becoming a market vendor, download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc Recreation Division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday
Local Business

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

  • Updated

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News