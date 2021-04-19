Lompoc celebrates relaunching of outdoor market on Saturday

Locals on Saturday returned to a familiar part of town to celebrate the relaunching of Lompoc's outdoor market nearly seven years after the city's swap meet was eliminated due to operational inefficiencies.

Several vendors set up at booths in the Chamber of Commerce downtown parking lot, where they welcomed eager visitors both big and small who perused items that included specialty goods, toys, local produce, and arts and crafts.

Lompoc Recreation Division organized and registered all featured vendors over the course of several months leading up to the market's debut, as outlined in January by lead coordinator and Lompoc Recreation manager Mario Guerrero Jr.

In vowing to redesign the event, Guerrero discussed the city's efforts to provide more oversight and regulation for the event now dubbed the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.

The market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave. in the parking lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street.