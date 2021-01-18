Lompoc Outdoor Community Market launching in late spring; public workshops planned

Lompoc's popular swap meet — now dubbed the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market — will make a return to downtown in late spring, and city officials are hoping to gauge interest through a series of community workshops.

The Lompoc City Council on Dec. 16 voted 4-0 to move forward with the concept of a city-operated market. Councilman Dirk Starbuck recused himself due to owning property within 500 feet of the site.

The new outdoor market, which will no longer be called a swap meet, will operate on Saturdays at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce parking lot on the corner of I Street and Ocean Avenue.

"We're going to try and stay away from the term swap meet; we're trying to brand it," said Lompoc Recreation manager Mario Guerrero Jr. "It's a new type of market."

Noise complaints, trash and parking violations led to the 2014 shutdown of the swap meet that had operated for 25 years under the direction of private vendors in a parking lot on the southwest corner of I Street and Ocean Avenue. The closure occurred after organizers and city officials were unable to agree on how best to address the concerns raised by neighbors and community members.

Since then, talk of its resurrection has been persistent among locals.

Guerrero, who will mark 20 years with the city of Lompoc in March, said he believes that the new concept to be run by his division will lend itself to better success.