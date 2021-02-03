Lompoc Recreation Division collecting vendor interest ahead of community market launch

The Lompoc Recreation Division is gauging interest from community members ahead of a scheduled launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market in late spring.

Community members — both individuals and businesses — are welcome to be included in the February and March planning workshops, which will cover topics relating to seller’s permits, business tax license requirements and the registration process, according to city officials.

The outdoor market will be open to all vendors, crafters and farmers, as well as other businesses, with a discount being offered to brick-and-mortar businesses.

Specific dates have yet to be established for the workshops or the launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.

+3 Lompoc Outdoor Community Market launching in late spring; public workshops planned A culmination of swap meet meets flea market meets farmers market — no longer to be referred to as a swap meet, according to Mario Guerrero, City of Lompoc Recreation manager, will become the new framework for the outdoor market, to be relocated at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce parking lot, situated on the corner of I Street and Ocean Avenue.

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the downtown parking lot on the corner of Ocean Avenue and I Street.

Community members interested in learning more about the market, participating in planning workshops or receiving market updates are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or by email at recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

