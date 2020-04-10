'My career is over': Local retailers facing uncertain future, get creative, turn to social media

Being new to the area from Culver City, Smith said before all this, things were starting to pick up for her.

"I was making good in-person connections, already teaching 3-4 various group workouts per week at Bloom Yoga studio, and I 100% believe my 'hustle' mindset and southern friendliness helped me deliberately start creating a name for myself here in my new home area," she said.

But when retail shops closed, her immediate reaction was "my career is over. I'm going to have to find a new plan after 25 years!"

"The fear of changing my life path was overwhelming," Smith said. "For a few days, I froze with indecision and was truly scared of what was to come. And when both the yoga studio and the weightlifting gym I had been seeing clients in closed mid-March, the reality of the seriousness of the virus sunk in. But I'm a jump-first-and-ask-questions-later kinda person, so my inaction soon shifted to near over-activity."

Taking the prospect of a new future into her own hands, Smith began reaching out to every person she knew in the Santa Ynez Valley as well as previous clients in Los Angeles and marketing herself in a brand new way: online.