New deli 'The Homestead' wants to become Orcutt’s gathering place

They ended up making 227 sandwiches that day, more than 140 the next, and patrons’ posts flooded social media.

Now open nine days without any advertising, the deli is averaging about 140 sandwiches per day, not to mention soups, salads, a variety of desserts and specialty items.

Their success might be attributed to their experience operating the Cups & Crumbs Café just half a block south on Broadway Street as well as the businesses they previously owned separately.

Stine owns Claudia’s Home Kitchen in Santa Maria, Darrah has Vivid Financial Management in Orcutt and Rowan operates Coffee a la Carte at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

What they learned at Cups & Crumbs is why the three said they aren’t really worried about opening a restaurant amid a pandemic that’s putting so many others out of business.

“We have been able to adapt to COVID pretty well,” Rowan said. “We parked our [service] cart out front.”

Darrah added, “We already had a patio, so we just made it better. We learned how to better take care of the customer. We take their orders at the tables, rather than just letting them order at the counter and bringing [the food] out to them.”

The trio got together after Stine met Rowan at her daughter’s soccer game and began supplying Coffee a la Cart with her baked goods. Darrah’s father was Stine’s best friend.

“It started there and just evolved,” Darrah said.

Part of that evolution was moving the baking operation from the two-person space in Cups & Crumbs to a larger space, and the choice was the building on the northwest corner of East Clark Avenue and Broadway Street.