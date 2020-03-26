New Solvang restaurant 'peasants FEAST' presses on with April 1 soft opening

Despite the hard-hit hospitality industry, husband-wife duo Chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney have announced that the slated April 1 soft opening of their downtown Solvang restaurant "peasants FEAST" will go on as planned, keeping with their commitment to community, family, and friends at this critical time.

"And this is the time – now more than ever – when we all need warmth and nourishment and something delicious in our daily lives," the couple said.

In accordance with current federal guidelines that call for all restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers, peasants FEAST will adjust their business model and offer take-out and curbside pick-up services each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting April 1.

The Cherney's family-friendly eatery will provide seasonal, scratch-made food, sourced from local farmers and artisanal purveyors that highlight the community's agricultural backdrop.