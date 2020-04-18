One for all: Santa Ynez Valley businesses band together in service of greater community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During an unprecedented time when a growing number of community members are experiencing food insecurity, local businesses have teamed up with nonprofits to help address the issue on a larger scale.

Steve Sawin, owner of Valley Tool & Truck Rental in Buellton, is contributing in his own way by supplying refrigeration units to both the Buellton Senior Center and Veggie Rescue, which provide sustenance to those in need around the county.

A large semi-trailer refrigeration unit that sits outside of the senior center's walk-up window and holds essential food staples, was donated and delivered to their Buellton location on April 8, he said. And on April 1, a 20-foot refrigeration truck was left in the care of local nonprofit Veggie Rescue to further assist them with daily transport of perishable items to distribution sites.