Painted horses decorate streets of Santa Ynez; artists to be celebrated during Artisan Market

A growing collection of painted wood horses decorating downtown Santa Ynez and the artists behind them will be celebrated during the town's second Artisan Market slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

The Painted Horse Project, which was launched by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce last fall and paid for by private donations and a grant from Visit SYV, began as a six-horse collection, according to Linda Small, executive director of the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce. The project has expanded to so far include 10 colorful wooden steeds.

“Art is always fun to see and experience,” Small said. “I hoped to bring something artistic for the community to experience outdoors, and this project fit perfectly.”

Artists who donated their time and materials to decorate the wooden horses include: