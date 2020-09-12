S.Y. Kitchen chef launches 'Nella Kitchen' at Fess Parker Inn

New restaurant concept Nella Kitchen and Bar, located on the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn property in downtown Los Olivos, has announced soft opening hours from from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

The new eatery will kick off with daytime hours of operation, featuring a farm and cheese bar menu theme that offers a lengthy cheese list, a curated charcuterie plate and a selection of local and international wines, as well as craft cocktails.

Nella Kitchen will be headed by S.Y. Kitchen executive chef and owner/partner Luca Crestanelli in collaboration with his experienced restaurant team and the Fess Parker family, a spokeswoman for the restaurant said.

Additionally, a second-phase opening revealing the restaurant's open concept kitchen and handcrafted Roman-style pizza, or “Pinsa,” is set to be announced.

The spokeswoman noted that the new eatery also is planning to launch full lunch and dinner menus and hotel poolside services once inside dinning is possible.

Nella Kitchen & Bar is located at 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, inside the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn. All private events booked at the inn will be catered by Nella Kitchen & Bar.

For more information or to book private dining events and catering services, contact Nella Kitchen & Bar at 805-686-1359.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.