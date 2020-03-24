Santa Barbara County grocery stores help high-risk shoppers with adjusted hours, delivery

Dominguez said that although the food supply remains strong, distribution is a struggle.

"We’re ordering what our customers want and need, but a lot of the products are on allocation, meaning we don’t get our full order because they’re having to spread it out among the stores. I would urge everyone to be patient," Dominguez said.

A crew member at Trader Joe's in Santa Maria who asked not to be named, said there are no special shopping hours offered for at-risk customers, but that customers in the store are being limited to 30 or fewer at a time.

"We thought it would be irresponsible to go against that (state) order and say, "Why don't you all come shopping at this time?"'

She said the store is handing out sanitizing wipes to customers as they enter and constantly disinfecting surfaces and baskets to prevent the spread of COVID-19.