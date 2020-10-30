Santa Barbara County resident named winner of 805 beer's 1949 Chevy truck giveaway

One lucky South County resident recently drove away in a 1949 custom classic Chevy truck after beating the odds in a national marketing sweepstakes sponsored by Firestone Walker's 805 beer, headquartered in Paso Robles.
805 beer selected the name of Santa Barbara resident Jason Gavilanes in a randomized drawing comprised of more than 300,000 digital entries from 14 different states submitted through the 805 beer sweepstakes website between July 5 and Sept. 30, according to a company spokesman.
The suped-up vehicle then was delivered by Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker and Ventura-based custom car builder Matt Noble, who had spent a full year rebuilding the classic Chevy into an 805-branded, road-worthy hotrod.
“I can’t think of a better home for this Matt Noble truck,” said Walker, referring to Gavilanes, a self-proclaimed custom car enthusiast. “It makes us smile knowing the lucky winner is a gearhead from the 805 as well as a loyal 805 drinker. It’s going to be loved.”
Noble began the vehicle project last year, which resulted in "a complete frame-off restoration," followed by a custom buildout from the engine to the interior, explained the spokesman, noting the truck had been finished with "obsessive detailing and 805 aesthetic flair."
Troy Powell, 805 beer's brand director, described Matt Noble as one of the most respected car builders in the world who happens also to be based "in the heart of 805."
“In the end, after all those entries, this one-of-a-kind truck finds its home just 30 miles north of Matt’s shop. A perfect ending," Powell said.
The overpass project which recently received a commitment of $5 million from the California Wildlife Conservation Board will provide a safe way for many species of wildlife to cross the eight-lane 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.