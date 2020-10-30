Santa Barbara County resident named winner of 805 beer's 1949 Chevy truck giveaway

One lucky South County resident recently drove away in a 1949 custom classic Chevy truck after beating the odds in a national marketing sweepstakes sponsored by Firestone Walker's 805 beer, headquartered in Paso Robles.

805 beer selected the name of Santa Barbara resident Jason Gavilanes in a randomized drawing comprised of more than 300,000 digital entries from 14 different states submitted through the 805 beer sweepstakes website between July 5 and Sept. 30, according to a company spokesman.

The suped-up vehicle then was delivered by Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker and Ventura-based custom car builder Matt Noble, who had spent a full year rebuilding the classic Chevy into an 805-branded, road-worthy hotrod.

“I can’t think of a better home for this Matt Noble truck,” said Walker, referring to Gavilanes, a self-proclaimed custom car enthusiast. “It makes us smile knowing the lucky winner is a gearhead from the 805 as well as a loyal 805 drinker. It’s going to be loved.”

Noble began the vehicle project last year, which resulted in "a complete frame-off restoration," followed by a custom buildout from the engine to the interior, explained the spokesman, noting the truck had been finished with "obsessive detailing and 805 aesthetic flair."