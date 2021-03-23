Santa Barbara County restaurants now welcoming patrons indoors; others choose to wait

Mother Hubbard's Restaurant in Buellton is one of many area restaurants now welcoming indoor diners after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened in Santa Barbara County last week.

The county moved from the most-restrictive purple to the less-restrictive red tier on March 17 after the state hit a key vaccination target. As a result, restaurants now can host indoors diners at 25% capacity.

Walter Shull, a server of seven months said that after a loss of personal income since Mother Hubbard's shutdown from December through February, he's glad to be serving patrons again.

"I was willing to take a pay cut just to get back to work," he said. "No, really, I'm just happy to be working again."

In Lompoc, Valle Eatery & Bar, located inside the Hilton Garden, has seen a slow trickle of indoor diners since reopening last week, according to General Manager Sylvia Lizarde.

"We're slowly gaining business back," Lizarde said. "It's been a harder transition this time, as far as having diners come back out."

Lizarde said the restaurant continues to follow strict county health guidelines by arranging tables at a socially distanced 6 feet and seating people in separate sections of the dining area, or offering outdoor seating.