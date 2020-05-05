Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Valley humane societies celebrate #GivingTuesday

As an extension of "Giving Tuesday," an international charitable campaign held every year by numerous nonprofits the day after Thanksgiving, the recently merged Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley humane societies rolled out a more pressing fundraising effort on Tuesday, May 5, coined #GivingTuesdayNow, which calls for mass community support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although we are being asked as members of the world community to stay at home and social distance, the work of nonprofits helping the most vulnerable must continue,” said Sofia Rodriguez, the vice president of philanthropy and engagement for the two humane societies. “And our community’s animals in need are not exempt.”
On May 5, social media sites for both north and south campuses will begin featuring stories, photos, and videos to demonstrate the power of donation dollars at work, according to Rodriguez.
The day of sharing offers the public an inside look at the daily operations on both campuses with a hope to inspire people and encourage them to spread the word about the humane societies' mission – and donate in support of animal welfare services throughout Santa Barbara County.
“After the merger of the two organizations in February, we immediately expanded our abilities to provide services and care for both homeless and owned animals and the people who love them,” said Rodriguez. “We hope our community, more than anything, sees that we are better together as a merged organization and as a united community in the effort to help more animals.”
Giving Tuesday is a perpetual fundraising effort with donations being accepted online at https://www.sbhumanesociety.org/give/online/?src=lb
Social media accounts for both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley humane societies can be found on Instagram at @sbsmvhumanesociety and on Facebook, by searching Santa Barbara Humane Society or Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
For more information, visit www.SBHumaneSociety.org or call 805-964-4777 x: 103.
Photos: Pets ready to be adopted at Lompoc Animal Services
Photos: Santa Maria Valley Humane Society pets ready to be adopted
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.