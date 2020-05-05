Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Valley humane societies celebrate #GivingTuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an extension of "Giving Tuesday," an international charitable campaign held every year by numerous nonprofits the day after Thanksgiving, the recently merged Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley humane societies rolled out a more pressing fundraising effort on Tuesday, May 5, coined #GivingTuesdayNow, which calls for mass community support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we are being asked as members of the world community to stay at home and social distance, the work of nonprofits helping the most vulnerable must continue,” said Sofia Rodriguez, the vice president of philanthropy and engagement for the two humane societies. “And our community’s animals in need are not exempt.”

On May 5, social media sites for both north and south campuses will begin featuring stories, photos, and videos to demonstrate the power of donation dollars at work, according to Rodriguez.

The day of sharing offers the public an inside look at the daily operations on both campuses with a hope to inspire people and encourage them to spread the word about the humane societies' mission – and donate in support of animal welfare services throughout Santa Barbara County.