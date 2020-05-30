Santa Maria Roadhouse Grill closing permanently Sunday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Original Roadhouse Grill announced it will permanently close its Santa Maria location at the end of the business day Sunday.

“The decision to close was not an easy one to make, nor is it reflective on the quality of the management team or employees of this location,” the company said in its announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook.

Closing time Sunday is 9 p.m.

No reason for the closing was given in the announcement, but the company thanked patrons and said it had enjoyed being a part of the community.

A family-oriented steakhouse, the company is known for steaks, barbecued ribs and chicken and burgers as well as a variety of specialty drinks, beer and wine.

Roadhouse Grill restaurants are also located in Bakersfield, Victorville, Long Beach and Whittier as well as Salem, Medford, Springfield and Gresham, Oregon.

