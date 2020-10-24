You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Ynez Chamber to host screening of 'Casper' at drive-in event Oct. 31

Santa Ynez Chamber to host screening of 'Casper' at drive-in event Oct. 31

102720 Casper movie Halloween Santa Ynez

The Santa Ynez Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a socially distant Halloween evening under the stars with an outdoor cinematic feature of the movie "Casper." 

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Santa Ynez Valley Chamber of Commerce

Members of the public are invited to celebrate Halloween night under the stars with a socially distant cinematic experience that will feature a viewing of the movie "Casper." 

The family-fun, drive-in movie event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.

The cost for each carload is $30, which includes a prepacked bag of treats valued at $15.

The sporting of "not-too-scary costumes" is encouraged. 

Per Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines, face coverings must be worn by all moviegoers upon entering the event and when outside of the vehicle or when windows are rolled down.

Prior to the start of the movie, located across the street in the Santa Ynez Mercantile on Meadowvale, the Santa Ynez Valley Elks will offer a drive-up/ walk-up window selling traditional movie fare. 

Since space is limited, early arrival is advised. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is presented by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, El Rancho Market, Owens and Thore Tax Professionals, Ian Renee Forever Posh, Village Properties, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation and a host of other small business members of the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/halloween-outdoor-cinema-in-santa-ynez-casper-at-630-gate-opens-530-pm-tickets-125245710291

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News