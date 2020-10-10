Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority to discuss new county lease terms

Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, to discuss the terms of the anticipated new master lease with Santa Barbara County. The public is invited to attend.

The airport's Master Lease Ad-Hoc Committee will lead the meeting via Zoom to review the purpose, scope and summary of changes incorporated in the proposed master lease, a spokesman said.

Other items of discussion include the review of FAA Compliance Program FAA 5190.6B requirements and grants. The committee also will outline conflict of interest rules for airport board members.

Public comment is invited, with a 3-minute allowance per member. Those wishing to submit public comment in writing should email secretary@syvairport.com

To access the Zoom meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/93197389223?pwd=dHNEL2ROVGhDRDMvTzJZUmpBUGdadz09. The meeting ID number is 931 9738 9223; passcode is: 811404. To call into the meeting, dial your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose); the meeting ID is: 931 9738 9223 and passcode is: 811404.

For additional information on the meeting and to review the master lease information, visit Santaynezairport.com.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

