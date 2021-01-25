You have permission to edit this article.
'Shop Local' challenge results in boost to businesses

Local restaurants and retailers saw a small economic boost during the Happy Holidays Shop Local challenge hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau and City Council. 

The holiday challenge, which ran from Dec. 12 to 31, encouraged shoppers to buy local during the holiday season. 

As a result of the challenge, nearly $5,000 was spent at Lompoc retailers and dining businesses, according to a city spokeswoman.  

For each $50 spent at local businesses, participants of the challenge were invited to submit purchase receipts for an entry into a three-prize drawing.

Winners named are as follows:

First prize: $300 — Carl Sager

Second prize: $200 — Chris Gray

Third prize: $100 — Linda Hurd

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne thanked the community for supporting local business.

“Shopping local is important all year, but this holiday season was especially critical as so many were impacted by the public health orders,” Osborne said. “I want to thank everyone for supporting Lompoc businesses as often as possible now and after the pandemic. Local shops are a part of the uniqueness of living here. I was honored to be able to donate the prizes. I will continue to find ways to support the recovery of local businesses.”

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

