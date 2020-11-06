You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solvang community input sought on development of 'Old Lumberyard'

Solvang community input sought on development of 'Old Lumberyard'

  • Updated
St. George apartments-exterior design

An architectural rendering shows how the four-story apartment buildings proposed for 1783 Mission Drive in Solvang by Ed St. George might appear from the Mission Drive side.

 Contributed, ON design LLC

The Solvang City Council and Planning Commission are seeking input from community members on the proposed construction of the 2-acre lot formerly occupied by Skytt lumberyard on the Mission Drive side and purchased by Santa Barbara-based developer Ed St. George.

The city is being presented with two possible options for the 47-foot-tall, three-story development concept: a hotel development with wellness center or a high-density residential development built with either Danish or Spanish architectural elements, according to officials. 

The public is invited to take the online survey at cityofsolvang.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=125

Solvang City Council moves ahead with St. George hotel concept

 

 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News