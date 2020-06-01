You are the owner of this article.
Solvang to close Copenhagen Drive to vehicular traffic starting today
Solvang to close Copenhagen Drive to vehicular traffic starting today

Diners eat on the sidewalk outside the Belgian Cafe on Copenhagen Drive, in Solvang.

 Len Wood, Staff

Starting Monday afternoon one of downtown Solvang's main thoroughfares, Copenhagen Drive, will be closing to vehicular traffic in sections, according to an announcement by the City of Solvang.

With the exception of intersecting cross-streets, Copenhagen drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to Second Street.

The decision will allow businesses along those stretches to expand further into the open air, providing more pedestrian space that includes outdoor dining, and is in response to the social distancing guidelines that aim to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

