Supervisors expected to see Santa Barbara County reopening guide Tuesday

“I think this work is critical, given how many people have lost their jobs and how many are under threat of losing their businesses, and the health-care system does need an economy to support it, too,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said.

“And I think part of people’s mental health and part of people’s economic health has the same underlying need, which is the need for a light at the end of the tunnel, a need for hope,” he said.

“And my hope is that this plan, whether we need it next week or we need it in a couple weeks, can provide people with a little bit of a roadmap and provide people with the hope that they need to keep on trying,” Williams continued.

“Because I do think if people can retain hope in this dark hour, they will, you know, avoid thoughts of suicidiality, they will keep on looking for that other job that might be out there, they will try to save that business, try to stick it out, and that will of course save other people’s jobs and livelihoods if they do retain that hope.

“So I guess the subscript of this project, in my view, should be ‘keep hope alive,’ because that is for so many workers and so many businesses what this is really about.”

