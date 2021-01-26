'We hope they come back': Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc shops get back to business after restrictions lifted

Some local shops are getting back to businesses after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order Monday, with officials citing dropping COVID-19 case rates and a projected decrease in hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

Others, however, aren't so quick to change course.

Hether and John Frias, owners of One Room Coffee Shop in Lompoc, said after allocating money to construct an outside dining area they had to remove once the regional stay-at-home order was announced in December, they are taking things slower this time around.

"We're not in any rush," Hether Frias said. "Every time something changes, we've been so quick to change with it — buying awnings and [adjusting dining room] to 6 feet apart. I think this time we're a little more hesitant to do that. We're going to wait and see what happens and not be so quick to jump on the bandwagon."

Since the last shutdown, the Friases say One Room — known for giant homemade cinnamon rolls and other baked goods — has found a groove with delivery service Door Dash, and their customer takeout business has steadied.

"I don't want to spend a couple hundred bucks more because they might shut it down again," John Frias said. "We're doing pretty well with the way it is; we're going to stick with it for now."