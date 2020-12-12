Yulun Wang joins Cottage Health board

Yulun Wang, a pioneer in telehealth, surgical robotics and medical innovations, has joined the Cottage Health volunteer board of directors, a Cottage spokeswoman said.

Wang, who holds a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from UCSB, is the head of research and development at Teladoc Health. He is an author, having penned more than 50 technical publications, and is an inventor, with over 200 patents.

Prior to his current position, he founded the telehealth company InTouch Health in 2003, which was acquired by Teladoc Health in July.

The pioneer also founded Computer Motion, a surgical robotics company where he was the principal architect and inventor of the voice-controlled robotic arm called AESOP, as well as the ZEUS robotic surgical system.

He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2011 and served on its peer committee from 2012 through 2015. Wang also was appointed as a council member on the California Council on Science and Technology from 2017 to 2020.

His board of director experience includes Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach from 2008 to 2015, as well as the American Telemedicine Association from 2010 to 2016.

He currently serves on the board of directors of WellAir, a venture-funded company that uses high plasma energy to clean air, and is the chairman of the nonprofit World Telehealth Initiative, which brings sustained health care to impoverished areas.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

