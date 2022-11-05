Lompoc area small businesses sought for Saturday Shop Small campaign

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills to participate in "Small Business Saturday Shop Small" on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The cost is free for Chamber members, and $35 for prospective members.
All participants must donate a raffle item such as goods, gifts, or a gift certificate to the Small Business Saturday Raffle Baskets.
The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 14, and donated items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 17 to be included on the Chamber Shop Small map.
The first four businesses to register will receive a free swag bag with Small Business merchandise.
Maps can be picked up at the Chamber building starting Nov. 21.
Consumers may participate in the Shop Small raffle by obtaining a map at the Chamber building or other participating businesses on Shop Small Saturday.
To enter the raffle, consumers must make a purchase and have maps validated at four separate businesses listed on the map.
Validated maps plus receipts must be turned in to the Chamber by Monday, Dec. 5.
In addition, the Lompoc Valley Chamber will be hosting their first Old Town Market Small Business Saturday, a one-day event aimed at providing a space for small, home based, and micro business owners to participate in the nationally-recognized Small Business Saturday.
The Old Town Market Small Business Saturday Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street, featuring local vendors, live music, and food.
The Chamber is currently seeking small and micro business vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by running a booth that sells non-edible products or markets one's business.
The cost of a 10' x 10' space for the event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current seller's permit number.
Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Valley Chamber office, located at 111 S. I Street.
Vendor registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.