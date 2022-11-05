 Skip to main content
Lompoc area small businesses sought for Saturday Shop Small campaign

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills to participate in "Small Business Saturday Shop Small" on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Businesses wishing to participate in Shop Small must sign up online at lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/shop-small-saturday-2022-10935.

The cost is free for Chamber members, and $35 for prospective members.

