The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will sponsor the city's annual scarecrow contest that invites businesses to participate by decorating their storefronts with a creative Halloween-themed scarecrow feature.
The contest will run from Oct. 11 to 31, and businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
Ballots are available to the public online at www.lompoc.com and will include the categories "Most Original," "Spookiest" and "Funniest."
Two overall awards — People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick — will be awarded. Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year.
To register as a contestant, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
The deadline to register is Oct. 1.