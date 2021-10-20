The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Support luncheon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business.
The luncheon discussion will focus on no-cost supportive services offered by the EDC Small Business Development Center to every business in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
Registration is open and will close at noon Friday, Nov. 12. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Community members can register online at www.Lompoc.com.
To learn more about luncheons and other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @lompocvalleychamber.