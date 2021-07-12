Lompoc residents can enjoy outdoor dining through the year's end after the City Council on July 6 voted unanimously to extend a proclamation that temporarily allows outdoor operation of city businesses.
The original state of emergency ordinance was issued by City Manager Jim Throop and ratified by council members on July 21, 2020, to help businesses continue to operate during the pandemic.
The July 6 extension will allow restaurants and food service establishments within city limits to keep serving patrons outdoors and will remain in effect until Dec. 31.
For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/32308/637608421808470000.