110221 LVMC Colorun 1.jpg

A participant gets doused in multicolored cornstarch at Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon event on Oct. 30.

 Norman Perry, Contributed

More than 300 participants laced up their sneakers Oct. 30 for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon fundraising event at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village to help Lompoc Valley Medical Center purchase an advanced MRI machine.

Participants aged 4 to 65-plus ran, walked and strolled to designated color stations on the golf course to be sprayed with dyed cornstarch, resulting in rainbow-tinted faces and clothing, a hospital spokeswoman said.

With a sizable financial boost from local event sponsors, who donated $18,000, the event raised approximately $24,000 in total. 

“On behalf of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the many people who participated this year’s Colorthon,” said Foundation President Alice Milligan, noting that the event wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of event host the Mission Club.

110221 LVMC Colorun 2.JPG

A crowd of participants walk through plumes of blue and pink dyed cornstarch at the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon event held Oct. 30 at the Mission Club.

“They were so generous and great to work with,” Milligan said. “Additionally, a big thank-you goes out to our many volunteers who are always there to support our events. We could not do these events without these wonderful volunteers."

The Hospital Foundation’s next fundraising event, the Flower Valley Golf Classic, is slated for May 20, 2022, at the Mission Club.

For more information about the foundation or to donate, visit lhdfoundation.org/donation.

110221 LVMC Colorun 3.JPG

More than 300 participated in the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation 5K Colorthon fundraising event held Oct. 30 at the Mission Club.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

