Local sponsors Local sponsors included Gold Sponsor Coastal Vision Inc. and Bronze-level sponsors Vivid Financial, Hancock College, Mary Sharp, CPA, Burton Ranch/Lompoc Project, Assisted Home Health and Hospice, Steve Popkin, Alice Milligan and ProWest Constructors.

More than 300 participants laced up their sneakers Oct. 30 for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon fundraising event at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village to help Lompoc Valley Medical Center purchase an advanced MRI machine.

Participants aged 4 to 65-plus ran, walked and strolled to designated color stations on the golf course to be sprayed with dyed cornstarch, resulting in rainbow-tinted faces and clothing, a hospital spokeswoman said.

With a sizable financial boost from local event sponsors, who donated $18,000, the event raised approximately $24,000 in total.

“On behalf of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the many people who participated this year’s Colorthon,” said Foundation President Alice Milligan, noting that the event wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of event host the Mission Club.

“They were so generous and great to work with,” Milligan said. “Additionally, a big thank-you goes out to our many volunteers who are always there to support our events. We could not do these events without these wonderful volunteers."

The Hospital Foundation’s next fundraising event, the Flower Valley Golf Classic, is slated for May 20, 2022, at the Mission Club.

For more information about the foundation or to donate, visit lhdfoundation.org/donation.

Lompoc Rec supervisor Sue Slavens named Senior Worker of the Year Longtime Lompoc Recreation supervisor Sue Slavens has been named 2020 “Senior Worker of the Year” by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, a regional nonprofit agency whose mission is to advocate for a healthy lifestyle in older adults.

Lompoc AquaPlay structure closed for repairs until further notice The Lompoc Aquatic Center's AquaPlay structure closed for repairs over the weekend and will remain closed until further, the Lompoc Recreation Division announced on Friday.

+4 Hundreds of trick-or-treaters fill downtown Lompoc for annual Halloween event Hundreds of children and parents dressed in colorful Halloween costumes filled downtown Lompoc on Saturday ...