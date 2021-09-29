Lompoc Valley Medical Center is now administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster to those over the age of 65 and to high-risk individuals.

According to hospital officials, the immunocompromised and individuals 65 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster series at least six months after their second dose.

To date, the Pfizer series is the only vaccine that has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for booster shots.

Although a Moderna booster shot has yet to be approved, high-risk individuals who received the Moderna vaccine are eligible to receive a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot, according to officials.

Appointments at LVMC are strongly encouraged and can be made at myturn.ca.gov, however, walk-ins will be accommodated if space permits, a hospital spokeswoman said.

LVMC will be holding the following vaccine clinics at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.:

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30, for the Pfizer booster and Moderna third dose

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, for first and second doses, Pfizer boosters and Moderna third dose

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, for Pfizer boosters and Moderna third dose

