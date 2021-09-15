An overwhelming majority has voted in support of Measure Q2021, which calls for a new taxation schedule that significantly increases tax on cannabis operations in the city of Lompoc.

The measure, which was added to the Sept. 14 special election ballot by Lompoc voters via a special mail-in ballot election held on Aug. 31, will generate an estimated $1.2 million in annual revenue for the city based on existing businesses, according to reports.

Final election results show that out of 6,460 votes cast, 76.03% of voters favored the measure, while 23.97% voted against.

Currently, operators with a net income of $2 million pay a flat fee of $15,000 annually, while those with a net income above $2 million pay a flat $30,000 to operate out of Lompoc.

The new tax schedule will begin at half a cent per dollar for annual gross revenues of $10 million or less, which works out to $50,000 based on $10 million. The schedule goes up in increments of half a cent — 1% for revenues $10 million to $25 million, 1.5% for revenues $25 million to $40 million, and 2% on revenues $40 million to $55 million — and caps out at 2.5 cents per dollar for revenues of more than $55 million.

+6 Ballots for recalling Gov. Newsom sent out to Santa Barbara County voters Virtually all of Santa Barbara County’s 238,371 registered voters should have received their vote-by-mail ballots last week for the California…

Will passage of Measure Q2021 give Lompoc the boost it's promised? | Joe Garcia/Column I advocated and supported the decision for the city council to authorize voters the opportunity to directly vote on modifying taxes but remain reserved on Measure Q2021’s claims to improve policing, parks, etc., especially after previous tax measures which advocated similar promises were used to give raises, whether deserved or not.

Lompoc City Council declares state of fiscal emergency, sets stage for cannabis ballot measure Lompoc City Council members unanimously declared a state of fiscal emergency on June 1. The move allowed the city to call an Aug. 31 mail-in-o…