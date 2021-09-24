Lompoc came alive Friday afternoon as members of the community gathered on city streets to catch a view of an unusual procession that featured a 220-foot wind turbine blade being hauled by oversized vehicles and escorted by California Highway Patrol units.

The load, which left the Port of Stockton via Interstate 5, eventually made its way through town via Highway 1 along West Ocean Avenue to South F Street, to Cypress Avenue, to I Street, and up San Miguelito Canyon Road.

According to reports, the giant blade is the first of 87 that will be delivered to the 2,970-acre Strauss Energy wind farm project site located in the hills southwest of Lompoc.

Future traffic delays and detours are expected through late November or early December to allow for transport of more than 200 oversized loads through the city.

