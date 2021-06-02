As parts of the local economy reopen, some businesses are starting to open at full strength and some are even extending their normal hours.

According to an announcement on their Facebook page South Side Coffee Co. at 105 S. H St. in Lompoc will be staying open until 4 p.m. If you are looking for an early afternoon pick-me-up, or would like to try anything on their menu, you have some time to make your way to Old Town.

See more information about South Side Coffee on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/southsidecoffeecompany/. Get more information, and find out how you can support local small businesses on the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce website, https://www.lompoc.com/.