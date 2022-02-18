The start of a new year brought new questions from some Santa Barbara County residents about the status of proposed North County development projects that drew their attention in 2021, or earlier, that weren’t resolved or could return in a revised form.
County Planning and Development Department staff provided an update on some of the projects the public has asked about in the unincorporated area, including a couple that will soon return to the public spotlight in March.
ExxonMobil trucking
One of the projects scheduled to resurface in March is ExxonMobil’s controversial proposal to truck crude oil from its Las Flores Canyon facility to pipeline connections near Santa Maria and in Kern County until a new pipeline is constructed.
With a split vote in early November, the County Planning Commission recommended the Board of Supervisors deny the project, and supervisors are scheduled to conduct a public hearing and consider the trucking plan at their March 8 meeting.
The trucking proposal is necessary for ExxonMobil’s plan to restart production from three offshore platforms and pipe the crude oil to its onshore Las Flores Canyon facility, which was forced to shut down after a Plains All American pipeline ruptured in May 2015.
ExxonMobil wants to truck crude oil in as many as 70 trips per day up Highway 101 to the Phillips 66 pipeline terminal, located near Santa Maria, that Phillips 66 plans to shut down in 2023.
After that, the oil would be trucked in as many as 68 trips per day along Highway 166 to the Plains Pentland Terminal in Maricopa.
Planning commissioners voted 3-2 to recommend supervisors deny the plan because the benefits would not outweigh detrimental impacts, the streets and highways to be used are not adequate for the traffic and the project would be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety of the neighborhood.
Orcutt gas station
Another controversial project returning to the spotlight is the Orcutt Fueling Center, a gas station, convenience market and retail store planned at the southeast corner of the Lakeview Road intersection with Orcutt Road and Highway 135, where a gas station stood in the 1990s.
Feras Mawas and Lama Fadel of Santa Maria plan to construct a 5,054-square-foot building housing a minimarket and an 861-square-foot retail space and a 2,814-square-foot canopy over four gasoline pumps on the 0.82-acre vacant lot.
The Planning Commission gave the project the green light last October when it rejected an appeal of the county zoning administrator’s prior approval of a development plan and minor use permit.
But Far Western Liquor Inc. and PR Investments LLC, which filed that appeal, tripped the signal to yellow when they pushed the appeal on to the Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to consider it March 8.
The project generated public opposition over its potential impact on the complex intersection by generating an estimated 1,656 additional daily vehicle trips.
Lakeview Road crosses both Orcutt Road and Highway 135 within a distance of about 200 feet, and the two eastbound lanes of Lakeview merge into a single lane about 200 feet east of Orcutt Road.
The lanes merge right before a crosswalk — serving students from nearby Lakeview Junior High School — where two driveways provide vehicles with entry and exit points to the Spencer’s Fresh Markets parking lot.
A traffic light controls vehicles where Lakeview Road crosses Highway 135 to become Skyway Drive, but only stop signs control Orcutt Road traffic at Lakeview. Flashing lights warn drivers to stop for pedestrians using the crosswalk.
Arctic Cold ag freezer
A project that will make its first big public debut in March is the Arctic Cold Agricultural Freezer and Processor proposed for a 40-acre portion of a parcel of about 109 acres just east of the intersection of Betteravia and Rosemary roads east of Santa Maria.
The County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the application for a development plan and conditional use permit at its March 9 meeting.
County staff this week were finishing up work on the final environmental impact report that’s scheduled to be released any day now for public review, officials said.
Divided into two operations, one part of the proposed project would consist of about 127,546 square feet of processing, cooler, dry storage and warehousing, administrative and maintenance space for processing operations, which would be limited to slicing, dicing and freezing products with no juicing, milling or pasteurization.
The other portion would consist of 321,702 square feet of freezer, dock, blast freezer, administrative and mechanical space for the freezer operations, according to a county report.
SB Clark housing
Alternative access options were being explored for a housing development proposed by SB Clark LLC on a site identified by the Orcutt Community Plan as Key Site 3, adjacent to Highway 101 and south of the Sunnyhills Mobile Home Community that’s south of East Clark Avenue.
“We are targeting April 5, 2022, to return to the [Board of Supervisors],” said Travis Seawards, County Planning and Development Department deputy director for the Development Review Division, adding there are “no changes to the project.”
In October, the Board of Supervisors continued a hearing on the project to allow owner and developer Matt Mansi time to consider securing an easement to use Oakbrook Lane as the secondary access.
The development by SB Clark affiliate Aldersgate Home would place 119 one- and two-story single-family houses on 42 acres surrounding 160 previously approved townhomes on 8 acres that were rezoned for high density by supervisors in 2009.
Planning commissioners had recommended the board deny the project, but the majority of supervisors seemed inclined to approve the project when the board agreed to continue the hearing.
Willow Creek, Hidden Canyon
Representatives of Rancho Maria Golf Resort and Orcutt Rancho LLC are still cooperating to devise a housing project acceptable to both sides for the parcel known as Key Site 21 in the Orcutt Community Plan.
“The two parties are still working together and we have no set date on when the project will go back to the Planning Commission at this time,” Seawards said.
The County Planning Commission was poised to deny the project last August when the two sides ended months of antagonism when they agreed to jointly work out a plan
Orcutt Rancho’s last proposal called for 129 homes to be built in two communities dubbed the Neighborhoods of Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon in and around the tees, fairways and greens roughly on each side of the golf course.
Orcutt Marketplace
A supplemental environmental impact report has not yet been submitted to the county for a proposal to build a major gateway project on the north side of East Clark Avenue at Highway 101.
“There has been no activity on this project for over a year,” Seawards said.
In late January 2019, the Board of Supervisors approved a contract for a consultant to prepare the SEIR examining the project’s effects on air quality, noise, solid waste production, traffic congestion and visual resources as well as the loss of open space and urban uses encroaching on a rural area.
Known as the Orcutt Marketplace, the mixed-use project would occupy 20 acres of a 24.6-acre triangular site identified as Key Site 1 in the Orcutt Community Plan.
As envisioned, the project could contain as many as 252 apartments and a 125-room hotel, along with five restaurants, a brewery, a pharmacy, miscellaneous retail businesses and a gas station with a minimarket and car wash.
Buellflat Deep Mining
A proposal to conduct a deep mining operation adjacent to the Santa Ynez River at the west end of Solvang is currently awaiting state action before moving to a hearing at the county level.
“We have completed environmental review and are working with the State Division of Mine Reclamation to finalize the project’s reclamation plan,” said Errin Briggs, supervising planner for the Planning and Development Department. “Once this is complete, we will schedule a Planning Commission hearing date.”
Buellflat Rock Co. Inc. is seeking an amendment to its existing reclamation plan that would allow deeper mining of rock in an existing quarry site and then backfilling the 40 feet of excavation.
County staff said significant effects on agricultural resources, air quality, biological resources, geologic processes and water resources and flooding can be addressed with mitigation measures and monitoring.
Agricultural enterprise
A County Planning and Development Department project that has drawn a number of questions from the public but doesn’t involve a physical development is the preparation of an Agricultural Enterprise Ordinance.
The ordinance would allow certain compatible small-scale uses that would support continued farming and ranching on agricultural lands countywide and would revise the permitting process for those uses.
Dan Klemann, deputy director for Planning and Development’s Long Range Planning Division, said the staff is currently revising the project description based on responses it received to a notice of preparation for an environmental impact report that was published in December.
“A new [notice of preparation] with the revised project description will be published within the next couple of weeks,” Klemann said. “We will begin preparation of the EIR and a draft ordinance this spring.”
Small-scale uses the ordinance might allow include farmstands, small-scale camping, fishing, horseback riding, small-scale farm-to-table dinners, incidental food service, cooking classes and other educational activities.