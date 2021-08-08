La Botte lives on La Botte Italian restaurant in October 2020 abandoned the location and opened across the street, where they now occupy the former Nikka Fish Enterprise, located at 825 N H Street.

Construction of Dutch Bros. coffee company is underway eight months after the Lompoc Planning Commission approved its request to open in town.

According to Lompoc Planning Manager Brian Halvorson, the 40-year-old La Botte restaurant, located at 825 N H Street, was demolished approximately a week ago to make room for the construction of a Dutch Bros. 871-square-foot drive-through coffee shop.

Passersby will now only see a dirt lot where the iconic barrel-shaped Italian restaurant once stood.

A spokeswoman for Dutch Bros. said construction is scheduled to begin sometime this month.

Halvorson echoed the project timeline for Dutch Bros., and further noted that construction of a second coffee shop, The Human Bean — which was also approved to set up shop in mid-town Lompoc — isn't anticipated until sometime next year.

"Estimated open date [for Dutch Bros.] is sometime this year," Halvorson said, "but there's no estimation of the opening for the Human Bean yet."

The Human Bean — a franchise coffee company headquartered in Medford, Oregon — will establish a Lompoc location at 401 N. H Street, which is currently occupied by a used car lot business.

The 600-square-foot coffee shop will feature a drive-thru and a walk-up window and no indoor seating.