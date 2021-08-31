Solvang leaders and community members gathered Saturday for the annual State of the City address and reflected on a challenging year of COVID and a vision for the future, 110 years after Solvang's establishment.

"It started with a business community, a vision; men that came together that helped this community thrive — [installing] lighting, making streets to make an actual city," Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard said during the event at the Veterans Hall.

"What does the chambers look like in the future? It looks like all of you," Beard said. "It looks like my business community. It's about you all — the businesses."

While Solvang celebrates 110 years, the Solvang Chamber this year celebrates its 100-year anniversary, having been established as the Solvang Businessmen’s Association comprised of six business owners who were committed to forming a prosperous town, according to Beard.

"We are a true community of churches, businesses. We have a great hospital. We have a thriving business community [built on] tourism," she said. "Community is what we're about."

A guest panel in attendance included Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford, Mayor Charlie Uhrig, Mayor Pro Tem Clau Orona, Assemblyman Steve Bennett and George Leis, the president and chief operating officer of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Leis credited Solvang branch employees "who you see every day" as the unsung heroes. "They love you guys and are always willing to help," he said.

In response to the past year marked by shutdowns due to the pandemic, Leis laid out new efforts being made by Montecito Bank and Trust — including the adoption of its business loan Paycheck Protection Program — and its local branches in order to continue serving its customers amid a changing business landscape.

" ... Remote work is going to be part of our strategy going forward," he said. "Our branch network is going to be here and serving the local community — that's not going to change. IT, operations — all of those back-office functions are going to pivot and have some period of time during the workday that are going to be remote."

He said it's likely Montecito Bank and Trust will not need as much real estate going forward since remote work will become a more permanent arrangement for some of its employees.

In a prerecorded message, Bradford and Uhrig provided an overview of the city's new fiscal year and recounted the city's numerous accomplishments despite a sagging economy in the wake of the pandemic.

"Revenues have bounced back, returning to a pre-COVID-level," Bradford said, noting the obvious drop in revenue during the 2019-20 fiscal year due to the pandemic.

Bradford said the pandemic's impact on the city's greatest industry — tourism — was a tremendous loss felt by the business community who suffered the greatest.

With the help of federal emergency stimulus funding and the reopening of the economy, she said the city would continue to remain fiscally cautious while pursuing key improvement and development projects.

Projects include increasing the city's housing by 191 units over the next few years to remain within county regulations informed by the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, and a $3 million upgrade to the city's wastewater treatment plant, which would extend the life of the pant another 30-plus years, Bradford said.

Looking to the future, Bradford noted the outstanding developments on the horizon that include the Solvang Festival Theater's renovation slated to begin in September, and the eventual building of 43 apartment units along Alamo Pintado Road.

Bradford also applauded the city for recent upgrades to vital parks like Solvang Park and Hans Christian Andersen Park, where new pickle ball courts were installed during the pandemic.

Uhrig honored the anniversary of Solvang and the Chamber of Commerce, commending the local business community for the city's ability to thrive year after year.

"The local business community is the heart of our economy," he said. "The quality of life for our residents depends on the success of our businesses."

The mayor pointed out that over 50% of the city's discretionary revenues are generated from tourism, which in turn pays for roads, parks, law enforcement, recreation, library among many other services.

"Our community stood strong through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," he said, thanking community leaders, residents, first responders, philanthropists and nonprofits. "We stand stronger today because our community came together to ensure no one was forgotten."