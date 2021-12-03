An Oxnard man won big Wednesday morning after hitting a jackpot playing a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’em and betting on a side wager at the Chumash Casino Resort table games.
The winner, a longtime guest known as Robert A., had a $168,187.13 payday after participating in a $1 side wager that qualified him for the casino's multi-progressive jackpot. The jackpot can only be triggered when a royal flush is achieved in a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Four Card Poker and Mississippi Stud.
According to a casino spokesman, the guest recalled sitting down at the card game around 2 a.m. and being dealt an ace and queen of diamonds. As the dealer proceeded to deal out the community cards, a jack, king and 10 of diamonds was revealed, resulting in a royal flush and sweeping the multi-progressive jackpot.
Robert said he attempted to share the good news in the early hours of the morning, but no one answered.
“I was calling everyone I knew — my family and my friends — but no one was picking up,” he said. “I wasn’t able to tell anyone until later in the morning when one buddy of mine finally answered the phone.”
The winnings will likely be put toward his hobby of fixing old cars, Robert said, describing himself as "an old-school Volkswagen guy."
"But, I guess it will be whatever my daughter wants,” he said.