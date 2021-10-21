Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People has elected John Kuelbs as board president to serve alongside newly elected officers Leslie Garcia, vice president; Becky Barieau, treasurer; and Kros Andrade, secretary.

Kuelbs has been on the board since 2015 and works with staff and the organization's food program at Mission Santa Ines, according to CEO Valerie Kissell. He "exemplifies the very best of a community leader as a hands-on volunteer, devoted philanthropist and committed ambassador of PHP’s mission," she said.

Kuelbs late wife, Michele Kuelbs, in 2012 created a deferred gift of $450,000 designated exclusively to PHP’s endowment, which he continues today, honoring his wife's legacy by providing philanthropic support to those most in need.

"His fellow board colleagues, volunteers and staff look to John for his leadership, encouragement and vision,” Kissell said.

Kuelbs retired as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of the board of directors at Teledyne Technologies. Prior to his position with Teledyne, he was senior vice president with Raytheon Systems Co., following Raytheon’s acquisition of Hughes Aircraft Co. Kuelbs served as a corporate vice president of Hughes Electronics Corp. and senior vice president and general counsel of Hughes Aircraft Co.

Kuelbs earned his doctorate from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska, and his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People welcomes new board member J.C. Preciado Preciado, who was born in Santa Barbara and raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, is an active member of the Vikings of Solvang and has volunteered with the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and as a youth basketball coach with the YMCA.

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People adopts INCLUSION SYV program, hires diversity coordinator Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People recently selected Adriana Reyes to the role of full-time program coordinator for diversity, equity and…