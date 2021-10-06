The Chumash Casino Resort kicked off its annual Project Pink campaign Friday that features pink-hued treats for sale at its eateries throughout October in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s time, once again, for our Food and Beverage Department to shine for a worthy cause,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our chefs put months of planning and preparation into our annual Project Pink campaign, and their dedication can be seen in every pink-colored creation that’s featured throughout the property.”

On display and for purchase at participating eateries are pink Mexican conchas, whoopie pies, shortbread cookies, cake pops, dark chocolate molds of high-heeled shoes, flat shoes and purses. Newer sweet items making their debut in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case are cherry chocolate cake, a raspberry almond tart, strawberry vanilla cake, Fruity Pebble clusters and white chocolate elderflower cake.

A portion of proceeds, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, will be donated for the second year in a row to Mission Hope Cancer Center. The organization is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.

“This past year taught us a lot about resiliency, and watching our local breast cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center bravely face a cancer diagnosis in the midst of a pandemic was nothing short of extraordinary," said Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, a Marian Cancer Care breast surgeon.

"Our organization is grateful to the Chumash Casino Resort for again supporting local breast cancer patients in a significant way as event proceeds will directly support patient assistance needs, programs and services, and the acquisition of advanced equipment and technology," she said.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks, the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

For more information on pink menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.

