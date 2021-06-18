Lompoc residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 701 W. Central Ave. today, as the store reopened following completion of the renovation project.

The Supercenter’s remodeling includes several department transformations, expanded shopping options and upgrades that complement measures the company has taken to protect associates and customers from COVID-19, a Walmart spokeswoman said.

“This is such an exciting time for us at the Lompoc Supercenter because so much work has been put into improving our store for our customers,” said store manager Jared Reindel.

“When customers see our new look, as well as upgrades designed to improve their experience in the store, they’ll think they’re in a brand-new store,” Reindel said.

Improvements include a new color scheme throughout the store as well as new flooring and fresh paint.

Departments that were upgraded include apparel and home goods, and improvements were also made to the deli, pet cooler and restrooms, the spokeswoman said.

The vision center and front register areas were remodeled, and additional parking spots were added.

Innovations now offered at the Lompoc Supercenter to save customers time and money include a pickup option, allowing them to shop online and then pick up groceries without leaving their cars, and an option to have the items delivered.

Both services are free.

An express delivery option allows deliveries to be made in less than two hours, the spokeswoman said.

The store also offers Walmart Pay, a touch-free option to pay for purchases.

Customers can take advantage of the new shopping features by downloading the Walmart app through both Apple and Google app stores.