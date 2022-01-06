The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo is coming to the Radisson hotel, 3455 Skyway Drive at the Santa Maria Public Airport, on Thursday, Jan. 27, and a few booth spaces are still available, a chamber spokesman said.
The public can attend the Business Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. free of charge to learn about businesses and obtain product samples, promotional items and other information.
By operating a booth, business owners can showcase their products and services to the public, increase exposure locally and in surrounding communities, build up their customer bases and network with fellow chamber members and other business owners, the spokesman said.
A 10-by-10-foot booth space, available on a first-come, first-served basis, comes with a 6-foot table, two chairs and access to electricity, if needed, at a cost of $185 for chamber members and $485 for future members.
For information about booth space, call the chamber at 805-925-2403 or email alex@santamaria.com.