Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is spreading the word about the availability of relief grants of up to $2,500 available to microbusinesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions.
The Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program was launched by Santa Barbara County in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, with funds to be awarded on a rolling basis until the money is expended.
Eligibility and other guidelines are available at www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/microbusiness-grant-guidelines/.
Applications are available and can be submitted through the Santa Barbara Foundation grant portal at https://grantsportal.sbfoundation.org/Accounts/LogOn.
Applications will be accepted by email or fax but can be printed and hand-delivered in a sealed envelope during business hours or sent by mail to Santa Barbara Foundation, 111 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
Applications will be time- and date-stamped and reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call the foundation at 805-963-1873.