Santa Ynez Valley events canceled, postponed due to coronavirus

  • Updated
2019 Solvang Century, Metric & Half Century

Riders take to the road at the 2019 Solvang Century, Metric & Half Century.

 Contributed Photo

On the heels of a recent statement released by Gov. Gavin Newsom urging Californians to avoid large gatherings due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, several events, including those in the Santa Ynez Valley, have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

NatureTrack has released a statement announcing a postponement of their annual film festival slated for March 20-22 in Los Olivos. The event has been rescheduled to Oct. 9-11.

PCPA Artistic Director/Associate Dean Mark Booher reports that all remaining performances of "Julius Caesar" have been canceled. For those who purchased tickets to a performance, the PCPA Box Office will contact patrons about ticket options available. Plans remain in place for upcoming production "The Sound of Music," which is scheduled to begin on April 23.

The Buellton Wine and Chili Festival slated for Sunday, March 15 was also postponed to the summer. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 12-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton. 

Orcutt Senior Center Alzheimer's Seminar has been rescheduled from Monday, March 16, to Monday, May 18, from 1-3 p.m. 

The 38th annual Century, Metric, Half & Quarter Century Cycling Festival which was to pass through Solvang on Saturday, March 14 was canceled until further notice.

The Santa Ynez Valley Man and Woman of the Year Banquet, scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until Sept. 26.

The 7th Annual Day of Hope fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center has been postponed.

This list will be updated as changes are announced.

 

