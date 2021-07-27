Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Santa Ynez will host a wine and cheese event — "Cheeses of Nazareth" — at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 to bring together members of the community for educational fellowship.

Pastor Jess Knauft, a history and winemaking hobbyist, will lead a wine- and cheese-tasting educational conversation, and professional musician Davis Reinhart will present a special piano performance.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

Seating is limited and RSVP is required by contacting the church at 805-688-8938. 

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is located at 3550 Baseline Ave. in Santa Ynez.

 

