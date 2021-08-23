Thank you to sponsors The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Explore Lompoc for being the Title Sponsor of the annual event, as well as event sponsors Hancock College, Union Bank, SB Foundation, and Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Additional thanks go to Vilay Saikeo of Savory & Sweet Eats, and local businesses who donated and contributed to the event: Sweetzer and Temperance Cellars, Pacific Beverage, Aramark and Lopez Flower Farms.

Six local leaders were recognized last week at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet for their outstanding contributions and philanthropic response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six honorees named in five different sectors were: Kim Blea, owner of Tom's Hamburger (small business); Bree Valla, deputy superintendent for Lompoc Unified School District (education); Lompoc Valley Medical Center COVID-19 vaccination team (health care); Aaron and Alix Crocker, owners of Lompoc Grocery Outlet (retail); and Shelby Wild, executive director of Route One Farmers Market, and Jamie Diggs partner services manager with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County (nonprofit).

"We pivoted and changed the structure of the awards to highlight those people who went above and beyond during the pandemic," said new Chamber CEO and President Devika Stalling, who replaced Amber Wilson on June 16.

The banquet was attended by 130 members of the community, local leaders Mayor Jenelle Osborne, City Manager Jim Throop, council members Jeremy Ball and Gilda Cordova, as well as representatives from the office of Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Congressman Salud Carbajal.

Stalling, who had been named 2020 Woman of the Year for her years of work with the local Boys & Girls Club, explained that the deadline to accept nominations for Man and Woman of the Year came and went without submissions, so instead of canceling the annual event, an ad-hoc committee was assembled to select six standout honorees for this year's awards banquet.

"This year has been challenging for many of us, but one thing is for sure, we couldn't have done it without each other," Stalling said. "These amazing individuals remind us that action leads to great impact, and I am so grateful that they are a part of our village.”

An overwhelming ovation was given to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccination team, who were honored for their quick and dedicated response during the pandemic.

The team — comprised of physicians, volunteers, registered nurses and medical assistants who over the past eight months were responsible for administering over 24,000 vaccine doses to members of the community, and some days up to 400 people, according to Stalling — were recognized for their steadfastness during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization as a whole also was honored.

"Many of them worked the vaccination clinics in addition to their own daily workloads," said Stalling, awarding Melinda DeHoyos, Chad Signorelli and Martin Kaper the honor on behalf of the LVMC team.

"It's an incredible opportunity that were able to provide this service to the community," DeHoyos said. "It was an honor to put this together. The amount of people that came in and were so grateful to get the vaccine was truly touching. This was definitely a team effort."

Also recognized were Aaron and Alix Crocker, owners of local retailer Lompoc Grocery Outlet, who got a rise from attendees at the mention of the Crockers' Instagram fame.

"They're not only known for their hilarious Instagram videos but their desire to give," said Chamber board member Caitlin Boyle, who presented the award.

Boyle acknowledged the Crockers' "Independence From Hunger" food drive campaign, held each year since 2015, that raised $34,000 in 2020.

" ... and this year, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, they were able to raise over $37,000, which will stay right here in Lompoc," Boyle said.

The Crockers' desire to support the community didn't stop at that, according to Boyle, who described the efforts of the husband/wife duo. To keep the community fed during the pandemic, the couple assembled affordable, prepackaged LompocGO bags and also pulled together and offered "essential bags" via curbside pickup. They even delivered the bags filled with basic supplies to members of the community who were unable to make their way to the store, Boyle said.

"They never closed or adjusted their hours," she said. "They worked tirelessly."

Recognized in the nonprofit sector were both Diggs and Wild, who admitted being shocked by the news.

"It's incredible to be recognized, but so completely unexpected," Wild said. "It was a privilege to provide a service during a time when so many things were unavailable and shut down and so many people were scared. It felt special and was an honor to be able to make connections with people during that time."

Wild's nonprofit, Route One Farmers Market, was recognized for remaining open despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Shelby led Route One through the resulting restrictions, safety challenges, loss of vendors and transition to curbside contactless pickup, all while remaining relevant and available to the community in a great time of need," said Chamber board member Megan Raff, co-owner of Dare 2 Dream Farms, who presented Wild's award.

Sharing the sector but not an award was Diggs, who accepted the award on behalf of the North County Foodbank team after logging 12-hour days, including weekends, to feed local families during the height of the pandemic.

While holding her award, Diggs said she was "glowing."

"We doubled our [food distribution] pounds with the same amount of staff — and warehouse staff," Diggs said. "I went from one truck to Lompoc High School, and now I have four trucks that deliver food to Lompoc High School. That doesn't include Hancock every Thursday. That's always two trucks for 200 families out there."

Despite the heavy lifting of her team based in Santa Maria, Diggs looked around the banquet and acknowledged the many partnerships in the room.

"All the community here — it's just amazing how many people I know from here that have had a part in that also," she said. "This Lompoc community works together really, really well."

