Broken Clock Vinegar Works of Solvang recently placed among its Central Coast peers at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, bringing home top awards for its boutique vinegars.

The chardonnay lavender vinegar won Double Gold and Best of Class awards, while the plum and pear habanero vinegars netted silver medals.

Jody and Charles Williams, married makers of culinary vinegars and shrubs, started Broken Clock Vinegar Works in their home kitchen before expanding into shrubbery in late 2017. Their boutique vinegars run through a double-fermentation method, according to Jody Williams. The first step includes the fermenting of whole fruits into a dry wine, which then is fermented into acetic acid.

Williams said the lineup of vinegars, shrubs, pickling kits and lacto-fermentation products are designed to promote a healthy, probiotic lifestyle that provides a means for reducing food waste through preservation.

As part of an effort to educate the public, Broken Clock Vinegar Works is offering a series of Saturday classes through Sept. 25 that guide students through the process of pickling and lacto-fermentation. Students are then provided with materials needed to continue the hobby at home.

“It’s a great way to preserve and use all of the great stuff people have planted at home in their ‘pandemic gardens,’" said Charles Williams. "Lacto-fermented foods are incredibly good for you and add a depth to home cooking as well. Anything we can do to help demystify this process for people and make it more accessible is a good thing.”

Classes are held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25. The cost is $75 per person.

Broken Clock Vinegar Works also offers tours and tastings by appointment. To register, go to www.brokenclockvinegarworks.com or call 805-245-7389.