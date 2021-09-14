Solvang's annual Halloween haunted house will return for its 27th year to scare visitors Oct. 29-30.

The weekend event will move to the city of Solvang’s Annex building at 411 Second St. due to renovations underway at Solvang Festival Theater.

Doors will open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on both frightful nights. The kid-friendlier version also will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m. each evening.

Cost to enter is $10 for adults and $8 for those 12 years and under.

Monsters and volunteers are needed and can visit www.cityofsolvang.com/310/Haunted-House for details and to obtain an application.

The event is co-hosted by Solvang Parks and Recreation and Buellton Recreation.

