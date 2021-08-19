Solvang hotel Hadsten House will temporarily close its doors Sept. 1 for renovations, according to owners, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The projected reopening date is spring of 2022.

Hotel employees were made aware of the pending closure in June and provided with opportunities to transfer to similar positions at the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque, a spokesman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said.

The 71-room hotel property, which was built in 1972 and purchased by the tribe in 2012, will undergo a complete room and property remodel "aimed at positioning Hadsten House as a highly favorable option in the competitive Solvang hotel market,” according to John Elliott, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The remodel plan will include removal of the property’s current indoor swimming pool to allow space for an outdoor courtyard area for use as a centralized gathering spot for both guests and the local community, Elliot said.

The hotel is located at 1450 Mission Drive in Solvang.