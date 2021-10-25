Most people who make their way into South Side Coffee at 105 South H Street in Lompoc are looking for a morning wake-up shot or maybe an afternoon pick-me-up.
And while the locally opened shop in Old Town is known for its coffees, teas and treats, this month the shop is offering an eye-opener of a different kind.
South Side Coffee is asking its customers to join the campaign against domestic violence by supporting victims and a local nonprofit group working to fill a need.
During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, South Side Coffee is offering special purple drinks — a white lavender coffee and taro root drink. Proceeds from both drinks and a donation jar will be given to the North County Rape Crisis Clinic and Child Protection Center at the end of the month.
"I don’t know the exact number [of donations] yet," South Side Coffee owner Halle Dyer said. "But whenever we do this kind of stuff, everyone is so willing to give and is very selfless.”
Dyer said that the coffee shop did a similar charity drink in April to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which ended up earning $1,200 in support of the North County Rape Crisis Clinic and Child Protection Center.
South Side Coffee also is asking its patrons this month to write messages in support of victims of domestic violence on three boards, dark silhouettes of the sometimes unseen victims. The boards include stark statistics and facts that keep victims from seeking help, or keep people who witness such violence from intervening or offering help.
The coffee shop generally has a charity sponsor or theme each month but has yet to determine a November recipient, according to Dyer. Check the shop's Instagram page for updates @southsidecoffeeco805.