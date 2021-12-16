SpaceX Falcon 9 launch, VSFB, January 2019.jpg

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying a commercial payload launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in January 2019. 

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, deploying a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.

The satellite technology seeks to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.

Base officials confirmed Thursday morning that the Starlink 4-4 mission, originally slated to launch Friday morning, was postponed and rescheduled to the same time Saturday morning. 

The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, officials said, where the weather forecast calls for clear skies, no cloud cover and 7 mph wind speed. 

The reusable first stage booster was designed to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport drone ship located south of the Central Coast in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission follows the Feb. 13 Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg which successfully deployed 51 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.

