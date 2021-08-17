Little stands between Ed St. George's Spanish-style hotel-housing concept and a new reality for downtown Solvang after the Planning Commission reviewed the latest update summitted by the Santa Barbara developer which included a lengthy historical report on the town.

"It's a good feeling," said St. George. "Everyone seems to be on board."

St. George said he expects to submit revised plans to the commission in early September, and will be ready for some "real commitment," namely a development agreement.

The Mission Drive-facing property — at the center of controversy since May 2020 after St. George's initial plans for a mixed-use development called for demolition of the historic Veterans Memorial Hall — might soon become a development site for a 43 work/ live-unit property and a 92-room hotel with a restaurant, wellness center and penthouse pool.

"It's been something I've been wanting to build in Santa Barbara for some time, but they're so far behind," St. George said of the proposed 300-340 square-foot units he believes will cater to millennials who are reportedly having kids later in life and staying single longer. "The housing units are great; it's really exciting."

The commission met in early August to discuss the reimagined 2.19-acre lot known as the Old Lumber Yard — 1783 and 1793 Mission Drive — in downtown Solvang, which St. George owns and is proposing to demolish to make way for the project.

An immediate issue addressed by commissioners included rezoning the property and modifying the town's General Plan to reflect the modification.

Before moving ahead on the the project, the property would need to be rezoned from a DR-20 — which limits 20 dwellings per acre — to a TRC, adding to the town's distinct Danish/Northern European-themed district, which is primarily oriented to the tourist trade with special architectural standards.

Other issues listed were a request for modification to the development plan to reduce building height from four to two stories, and to address parking.

Demolition of the historic family dwelling on the property — which had belonged to original owners the Skytts — was namely a concern of Commissioner Joannie Jamieson.

"My concern is the old house," she said. "I would hate to see it be moved. I would like to see it somehow incorporated into the project."

+2 Solvang City Council moves ahead with St. George hotel concept The Solvang City Council approved a full docket of items during its Oct. 12 meeting that included replacing a member of the newly formed Brand…

Traffic and access to the property was also a listed concern. Commissioner Aaron Petersen inquired about viability of the project should Caltrans say "no, you can't do that" to the addition of an access point along the state-maintained highway.

"Does it need to have access on Highway 246, to be approved from a City standpoint?" Petersen asked. "Is Maple Street enough?"

After also fielding Jamieson's question "what's the fire regulation on that", Laurie Tamura, planning consultant, explained that the fire department normally wants two access points that are frequently used.

"I think at this point, the question that you're asking about what's going to happen with Caltrans and the access to 246, is one that we're just going to have to pursue with the applicant and make sure that [residents] still have vested access."

Tamura also said an environmental review would be conducted for the new project.

Overall, St. George said he was pleased with the outcome of the meeting, and described it as productive.

"They provided us with clear direction," he said. "I think this [commission] really is in touch with the community. We're moving along."

Solvang has little say over future of high-density housing plan Driven by state legislation, Solvang City Council members Monday adopted an urgency ordinance regulating sidewalk vending operations and learned they have little say over a housing development now in the application process for a long-embattled city center property.

+2 Countdown for approval of low-income housing in Solvang begins A 2-acre lot in downtown Solvang, which has been at the center of controversy over the past year due to initial plans to construct a mixed-use development that called for the demolition of the Veterans Memorial Hall, will soon feature either a three-story hotel and wellness center or a 59-unit low-income housing project.